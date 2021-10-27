© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Hidden Sixties Halloween Special for 2021!

Public Radio Tulsa | By Scott Gregory
Published October 27, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT
Hidden Halloween 2021 Photo

Beware, Ladies and Gentlemen, as All Hallows' Eve -- October 31st -- draws ever closer...when countless ghosts, zombies, ghouls, and monsters will emerge from the shadows to frighten, unsettle, haunt, and/or collect assorted candies...! And just before that Great Big Scary Night arrives -- namely, on Friday the 29th, beginning at 8pm on 89.5 KWGS-FM -- we'll once again offer the soothing (and delightful, and preposterous) sonic balm that is THE HIDDEN SIXTIES HALLOWEEN SPECIAL! It'll be a full (and fully eclectic) hour of creepy yet catchy tunes that you haven't heard since the 1960s...if you've heard 'em at all. Join co-hosts John (SWING ON THIS) Wooley and Scott (ALL THIS JAZZ) Gregory for Halloweenish pop, rock, easy listening, funk, reggae, and what-not! Again: Friday the 29th at 8pm on 89.5 KWGS-FM!

Tags

Hidden Halloween Special2021
Scott Gregory
Scott Gregory started working at Public Radio Tulsa in 2006; he started listening to public radio circa 1980, when he and NPR both marked their tenth birthdays (although only one of them commemorated the occasion with a party at Skate World). As this station's Production Director, Scott mainly serves as the producer and editor of StudioTulsa, the award-winning interview show. Scott also hosts and programs All This Jazz, which airs every Saturday night on Public Radio 89.5-1 from 9pm till midnight (with a 7pm rebroadcast on Sunday nights, on Jazz 89.5-2). He's also the co-creator of the popular Museum Confidential podcast, which he and Jeff Martin (of Philbrook Museum of Art) began in 2017.
See stories by Scott Gregory