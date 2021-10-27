The Hidden Sixties Halloween Special for 2021!

Beware, Ladies and Gentlemen, as All Hallows' Eve -- October 31st -- draws ever closer...when countless ghosts, zombies, ghouls, and monsters will emerge from the shadows to frighten, unsettle, haunt, and/or collect assorted candies...! And just before that Great Big Scary Night arrives -- namely, on Friday the 29th, beginning at 8pm on 89.5 KWGS-FM -- we'll once again offer the soothing (and delightful, and preposterous) sonic balm that is THE HIDDEN SIXTIES HALLOWEEN SPECIAL! It'll be a full (and fully eclectic) hour of creepy yet catchy tunes that you haven't heard since the 1960s...if you've heard 'em at all. Join co-hosts John (SWING ON THIS) Wooley and Scott (ALL THIS JAZZ) Gregory for Halloweenish pop, rock, easy listening, funk, reggae, and what-not! Again: Friday the 29th at 8pm on 89.5 KWGS-FM!