Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will appear before the Jan. 6 panel
Published December 1, 2021 at 4:05 AM CST
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol says former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has agreed to provide documents and appear for a deposition.
Noel King
Noel King is a host of Morning Edition and Up First.
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.