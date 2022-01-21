© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

On the Next Broadcast of ATJ: Jazz Takes on "West Side Story"

Public Radio Tulsa | By Scott Gregory
Published January 21, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST
kenton-lp.jpg

Join us for the next All This Jazz, airing Saturday the 22nd (beginning at 9pm).

Here's hoping you can join us for the next edition of All This Jazz, which will air Saturday the 22nd from 9pm till midnight on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS-FM!

The landmark American musical, "West Side Story," is now back on the big screen, of course -- and back in our ears, and back on our minds -- thanks to the much-ballyhooed new film version from director Steven Spielberg.

And so, on the next ATJ, we'll hear jazz takes on "West Side Story" from Stan Kenton, Ted Nash, Bobby Sanabria, and others. And elsewhere in our show, we'll check out the likable likes of Art Pepper, Cedar Walton, Cyrille Aimee, Matt Wilson, La Lucha, and more.

Tags

All This JazzScott GregoryStephen SondheimLeonard BernsteinJazzJazz MusicAmerican MusicBroadway Musicals
Scott Gregory
Scott Gregory started working at Public Radio Tulsa in 2006; he started listening to public radio circa 1980, when he and NPR both marked their tenth birthdays (although only one of them commemorated the occasion with a party at Skate World). As this radio station's Production Director, Scott mainly serves as the producer and editor of StudioTulsa, the award-winning interview show. He also hosts and programs All This Jazz, which airs every Saturday night on Public Radio 89.5-1 from 9pm till midnight.
See stories by Scott Gregory