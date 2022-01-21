On the Next Broadcast of ATJ: Jazz Takes on "West Side Story"

Here's hoping you can join us for the next edition of All This Jazz, which will air Saturday the 22nd from 9pm till midnight on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS-FM!

The landmark American musical, "West Side Story," is now back on the big screen, of course -- and back in our ears, and back on our minds -- thanks to the much-ballyhooed new film version from director Steven Spielberg.

And so, on the next ATJ, we'll hear jazz takes on "West Side Story" from Stan Kenton, Ted Nash, Bobby Sanabria, and others. And elsewhere in our show, we'll check out the likable likes of Art Pepper, Cedar Walton, Cyrille Aimee, Matt Wilson, La Lucha, and more.