Week in politics: Georgia Senate debate; Jan 6. committee decision to subpoena Trump

By Scott Simon,
Ron Elving
Published October 15, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT

We look at the Georiga Senate debates as well as the Jan. 6 Committee's decision to subpoena former president Donald Trump.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Ron Elving
Ron Elving is Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News, where he is frequently heard as a news analyst and writes regularly for NPR.org.