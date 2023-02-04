Fresh Air Weekend: Neurosurgeon Henry Marsh; 'Fleishman' actor Lizzy Caplan

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

After cancer diagnosis, a neurosurgeon sees life, death and his career in a new way: Dr. Henry Marsh felt comfortable in hospitals — until he was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer. "I was much less self-assured now that I was a patient myself," he says. His book is And Finally.

A therapist stumbles on a whole new way to treat patients in 'Shrinking': Jason Segel and Harrison Ford play therapists who're sometimes too honest with their patients — and not honest enough with themselves — in this winning new Apple TV+ comedy series.

'Fleishman Is in Trouble' is a Trojan horse for women's stories, says Lizzy Caplan: Caplan started out on Freaks and Geeks and now plays the narrator of Fleishman Is in Trouble. She says Fleishman seems like a story about a man going through a divorce, but it turns into much more.

