BA schools, Skiatook among local elections held today

Voters in 24 counties across Oklahoma are heading to the polls today to consider school bonds, municipal propositions and more.

To view a sample ballot, visit Oklahoma’s voter portal.

Broken Arrow Public Schools

In Broken Arrow, voters will consider a $52 million school bond package.

The majority of those funds — $48 million — are addressed in the first proposition, addressing technology improvements, enhanced safety precautions and facility maintenance.

Funds will also be used to create a transportation terminal for school buses, including fueling stations and maintenance bays. The district also intends to update the high school tennis facility and renovate spaces at the high school into Fine Arts practice and storage areas.

A second bond proposal of $4 million will go to pay for new school buses. The district says the average age of their existing buses is 13 years old.

The third and fourth proposals are reconsiderations from a 2015 bond, asking voters to approve adding classrooms to existing school sites instead of building a new elementary school and constructing an aquatic center in a new location than previously planned.

School bond issues require a 60% supermajority to pass. School officials say property owners will not see a tax increase if the bond package is passed.

For more details on these proposals, click here.

City of Skiatook sales tax election

A 15-year, one-cent sales tax increase will go before residents of Skiatook.

If passed, the city will construct two new police and fire facilities. Officials say existing headquarters are inundated with problems, including mold, sewage backups and falling light fixtures.

Additional funds will go toward new fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles, new firefighting and police equipment and the replacement and upgrade of storm sirens.

Officials say the additions will improve response times, help maintain or lower insurance rates and help with recruitment and retention.

A similar bond issue in the city failed last year. Bond issues for cities only require a 50% majority to pass, unlike in school districts.

Minco Public Schools

Minco residents will consider a $22.5 million bond to construct a new athletic complex, including a new football field with turf and surrounding track.

Funds would also go toward building a replacement to its 35-year-old all-sports field house, new softball and baseball fields and a new ag show barn and outdoor pen area.

For more details on the school bond, click here.

Garfield County rural fire departments sales tax

Garfield County residents are being asked to extend an existing sales tax of one-tenth of a penny in order to benefit 12 rural fire departments in the county.

Clarence Maly, with Waukomis Fire Department, told the Enid News & Eagle that some of those departments couldn’t survive without funds from that sales tax.

Moore GO Bond

Moore residents will consider a $49.3 million general obligation bond (GO bond) to fund street and bridge improvements and repairs.

City officials say the traffic improvements need to be implemented to account for new development in the district. They also say the millage rate will stay the same for property taxes.

For more details on the GO bond, click here.

More Elections

Hinton Public Schools seeks approval of a $32.3 million bond to construct a new athletic field house, expand its middle school and build a multipurpose building for band, choir and more. Additional funds will go toward locker rooms, restrooms and concessions.

Jones Public Schools is looking to pass a $750,000 bond to acquire land for a middle school and track facility. Additional funds will go toward installing security equipment in the district.

Voters can learn more about the election by visiting their local election board or by seeing a sample ballot on their voter portal via the State Election Board website.