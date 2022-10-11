© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Ryan_LaCroix

Ryan LaCroix

Director of Content and Audience Development

As KOSU's Director of Content and Audience Development, Ryan LaCroix oversees the station's broadcast, digital and engagement services that provide essential and trusted news, information, music and stories to our community.

LaCroix hosts All Things Considered, Oklahoma Rock Show and Oklahoma Music Minute. He is also a regular contributor to NPR Music and serves on the music selection committee for Norman Music Festival.

LaCroix joined KOSU’s staff in 2013 as Operations Manager. Prior to KOSU, he taught at ACM@UCO, wrote for Oklahoma Today magazine, and co-authored two books for the Oklahoma Historical Society. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma and lives in a rural Oklahoma town with his wife and son.