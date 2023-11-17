Your 2023 year-end gift can plant trees in a National Forest!

Public Radio Tulsa depends on listener support to fuel all the in-depth news, wonderful storytelling and breathtaking classical music you love on KWTU Classical 88.7 and KWGS 89.5 FM.

As we look forward to the upcoming year, YOUR support is crucial.

We’re partnering with the National Forest Foundation’s Sapling Program, so your year-end donation to Public Radio Tulsa ALSO can plant trees in a National Forest!

National Forest Foundation

National Forest Foundation plants native trees on National Forests across the United States in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service. The agency uses science-backed methods to plant the right tree, in the right place, at the right time.

Tree planting on National Forests helps fight climate change, conserve wildlife habitat, and ensure healthy watersheds for all Americans.

This holiday, build public radio AND our national forests!

For every $10 you contribute to Public Radio Tulsa by December 31, 2024 (min. $30), you can have one sapling planted in a national forest by the Sapling Program!

That means, when you donate $60 to support Public Radio Tulsa, six trees will be planted in a national forest. Donate $120 and 12 trees will be planted in the national forest.

Make your gift HERE to support Public Radio Tulsa and plant a tree in a national forest.

Sapling Program FAQs:

Why do you need to plant trees?

Every year, more and more of our National Forests are affected by natural disturbances that cause deforestation. Throughout much of our forests, wildfire, insects and disease - exacerbated by climate change - are jeopardizing the very things that make our forests special. In the Southeast, restoring and expanding native ecosystems is a priority. Planting trees helps restore these public lands, ensuring that our forests can continue to provide wildlife habitat, supply water to millions of people, and help fight climate change. Learn more about the benefits of reforestation.

Where are the trees planted?

The National Forest Foundation (NFF) works with the USDA Forest Service to select planting sites on our 193-million-acre National Forest System where the ecological need is greatest. We plant in all regions, responding to where trees are needed most. Please visit our planting map for examples of projects and our priority regions map for more on where and why we plant trees.

How do you decide where to plant trees and what trees to plant?

We plant trees in areas that have experienced a natural disturbance or those that were historically altered. We only plant native and ecologically appropriate species picked by Forest Service professionals. Sometimes we plant only one species, sometimes multiple – every project is designed to improve ecological conditions for each specific forest. How do I know that my trees were actually planted? The NFF adheres to strict auditing guidelines. At the completion of each tree planting season, the NFF generates detailed reports about that year’s tree planting projects for our partners.

