Fresh Air Weekend: Comic Nikki Glaser; 'Hacks' co-creator Paul W. Downs

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

After a roast, comic Nikki Glaser says she needs to cleanse her brain: Glaser made headlines for her roast of Tom Brady. "I don't love people getting offended," she says of her comedy. "All I want is people to like me." Glaser's new HBO special is Someday You'll Die.

Revisiting the hard-rock swagger of the New York Dolls' 1974 album, 50 years later: Though sales were lackluster, Too Much Too Soon captured the band's spirit. Less than a year after its release, the Dolls broke up in a combination of commercial failure and personal misbehavior.

'Hacks' peeks behind the curtain of a changing comedy world: Paul W. Downs is a co-creator and co-star of the Emmy-nominated HBO Max series. "It's a comedy, but we also want to make a show that makes people think," he says.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2024 NPR