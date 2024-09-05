Downtown Tulsa Partnership announces performers for first 918 Day Festival

918 Day started six years ago as a celebration of Tulsan civic pride. Now, there’s a new festival for Tulsans to congregate and celebrate downtown.

The Downtown Tulsa Partnership announced on Wednesday headliners for the 918 Day Festival.

Downtown Tulsa Partnership’s Director of Marketing Morgan Phillips said the event is special.

“As far as a 918 festival that’s a community-wide block party and a celebration of arts and culture of our various racial and ethnic communities, this is the first of its kind,” Phillips said.

Nearly 100 food and art vendors will be on hand. Admission and parking are free.

The event takes place on Sept. 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Chapman Green with performers from many mediums and backgrounds. Below is a list of the performers and their genres:

David Hernandez: jazz, blues and bossa nova music in Spanish

Legacy Foundation Creations: hip-hop and Afro-Latin dance

Dr. Shred, Erin Detherage: rock, pop, country and timeless classics

Rising Buffalo Dance Group: Native American dance, including fancy dance and other tribal dances

Branjae: soul, funk and R&B

Let’s Session: street dancers of all ages

Written Quincey: hip-hop, soul R&B and spoken word

DJ Klave: salsa and bachata, a genre of Latin music