Cherokee Nation releases new demographic data better reflecting where its citizens live

For the first time in over a decade, the Cherokee Nation has released demographic maps reflecting where the tribe’s over 466,000 members reside.

Oklahoma remains home to the highest number of Cherokee citizens, with over 283,000 residing there, according to the tribe’s analysis. Just over 31% of the tribe’s citizens live within its eastern Oklahoma reservation lands, the maps show.

Texas has the second highest population of Cherkoee citizens at about 29,400 while nearly 28,000 live in California. Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Washington, Arizona, Colorado and Oregon round out the Top 10 states where Cherokee citizens reside.

“Understanding where our citizens live is crucial in how we maintain connection to our citizens and continually improve the services we provide them, including access to culture and language activities,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. “These new maps replace outdated maps that were last updated in 2013 and provide us with a clear look at Cherokee citizen population diversity.”

Tribal leaders have requested that the demographic maps be updated every odd-numbered budget year to ensure population changes are accurately reflected, according to a statement from the tribe.

The tribe also plans to create additional maps, including one that tracks fluent Cherokee language speakers.

This story is from nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Voice.