© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As the respiratory virus season approaches, where does the vaccination rate stand?

By Rob Stein,
Rob Schmitz
Published November 27, 2024 at 3:47 AM CST

So far very few Americans have been rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated against COVID, flu or RSV.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Rob Stein
Rob Stein is a correspondent and senior editor on NPR's science desk.
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.