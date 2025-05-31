© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Hamas says it sent its response to U.S. ceasefire proposal

By Hadeel Al-Shalchi,
Scott Detrow
Published May 31, 2025 at 4:10 PM CDT

Hamas has responded to a U.S. ceasefire proposal in Gaza that includes the release of around half of its remaining living hostages.

Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.