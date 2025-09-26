KWGS wins 11 Society for Professional Journalists awards

KWGS was recognized with five first place awards from the Society for Professional Journalists Oklahoma Pro Chapter for work done in 2024.

The station earned top honors in categories including investigative reporting, anchoring and spot news.

The news team also won six other awards and two honorable mentions.

Anna Metcalf / KWGS News Zach Boblitt, Elizabeth Caldwell, and Ben Abrams in front of the KWGS offices on Friday, September 26, 2025.

Here's a list:

Radio Outstanding Host/Moderator/Anchor

First place: Ben Abrams, KWGS-FM

Judges' comments: "Solid work as an anchor, coupled with polished and professional interviews. Abrams has a polite interviewing style that allows his guests to be the star of the segment.”

Radio Outstanding Investigative Reporting

First place: Elizabeth Caldwell, KWGS-FM - "The prosecutor who put her away says she should be free, but she's still in prison in Oklahoma"

Judges' comments: "Elizabeth Caldwell's report delivers a compelling narrative that intertwines personal tragedy with systemic injustice. By focusing on Cathy Lamb's case, where the prosecutor who convicted her now advocates for her release, the story highlights potential miscarriages of justice and the complexities of the legal system. The in-depth interviews and exploration of the case's nuances provide a powerful examination of the intersection between law and morality.”

Radio Outstanding Spot News (Includes Live Coverage)

First place: Ben Abrams, KWGS-FM - "Tribal leaders send message on Native American Day: vote"

Radio Outstanding Discussion Program/Series or Segment

First place: Elizabeth Caldwell, Zach Boblitt, KWGS-FM - "Tishomingo grapples with racist incident at high school"

Judges' comments: "Nice conversational tone between the host and reporter that sounded like two friends talking and made this interesting to listen to. Generous use of field tape."

Radio Outstanding Sports Story

First place: Ben Abrams, KWGS-FM - "After fleeing Afghanistan, a young soccer star finds his footing in Tulsa"

Judges' comments: "This is a great human interest story from the world of sports. The reporting and narration was clear, and free from bias. Abrams allowed Haidari to tell his story--and that carries the piece.”

Radio Outstanding Use of Sound

Second place: Elizabeth Caldwell, KWGS-FM - "He fights in honor of his brother who died at 32. He just won his first pro fight"

Judges' comments: "The natural audio is deeply immersive—Terrance's voice resonates with vulnerability and strength, and the ambient gym noise never overpowers but enhances. The mix is balanced, and moments of silence are used to amplify emotional weight, particularly when Terrance reflects on his brother."

Radio Outstanding Interview

Second place: Ben Abrams, KWGS-FM - "Outgoing Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum reflects on immigration, struggle for racial equity during term"

Radio Outstanding Online Reporting

Third place: Elizabeth Caldwell, KWGS-FM - "Autopsy for Native teen found in well on former top cop's ranch brings no answers"

Radio Outstanding Feature

Third place: Zach Boblitt, KWGS-FM - "Green Country Pagans celebrate Yule amid state leaders' criticism of beliefs”

Radio Outstanding Spot News (Includes Live Coverage)

Third place: Ben Abrams, KWGS-FM - "Lankford: GOP colleagues said 'we should have passed that' immigration bill"

Radio Outstanding Editing (Audio Production)

Third place: Elizabeth Caldwell, KWGS-FM - "Surrounded by friends and family, oldest Tulsa Race Massacre survivor turns 110”

Radio Outstanding News Story

Honorable Mention: Max Bryan, KWGS-FM - "Broken Arrow police bring mental health specialists to crisis calls”

Radio Outstanding Feature