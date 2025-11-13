Panel approves over $500,000 in raises for Oklahoma statewide officials

A state panel on Wednesday approved raises for future statewide elected officials totaling more than $500,000.

The Statewide Official Compensation Commission voted to increase the pay of statewide elected officials by at least 25%. Only the governor is slated to receive a smaller increase. The next governor will see a 5.4% pay increase, boosting that position’s pay from $147,000 to $155,000. Taxpayers provide the governor with a home and transportation.

The same board, which met for the first time since lawmakers created it, voted to more than double the state superintendent’s salary from $124,373 to $250,000.

Supporters of the hike argued that statewide officials’ salaries hadn’t been increased since 2009.

“The fact that they have not had a salary increase since 2009 – I’m embarrassed,” said David “Chip” Carter, a member of the commission.

The new salaries won’t go into effect until after the November 2026 election. State law prohibits elected officials from receiving a salary increase during their term in office.

Previously, lawmakers set the salary of statewide elected officials or tied them to judicial salaries, but they delegated the task to the newly created panel.

Carter said the new salaries should attract the best and brightest to the roles. He said some officials must give up earning potential to serve the state.

“I’m not embarrassed,” said Jeff Baumann, a member. “I didn’t set them. Those people all knew what they were doing when they took the job.”

Baumann also asked why the board canceled its original meeting set for Nov. 4.

Chairman Brian Jackson said the board didn’t want to vote on pay while recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program had their benefits put on hold due to the governmental shutdown, which began Oct. 1. Over 680,000 Oklahomans receive food stamps. The U.S. Department of Agriculture authorized the state to begin issuing partial payments earlier this week.

The lieutenant governor’s salary will rise to $145,000 from $114,713, a 26% increase.

A motion to raise it to $120,713 failed. The lieutenant governor is provided transportation.

The next attorney general will be paid $185,000, up from $132,825, a 39% increase.

Matt Tilly, a member and attorney, argued the increase is necessary because new attorneys at larger law firms make over $100,000 a year.

Other elected positions that saw salary increases include:

The three members of the Corporation Commission. They will each make $165,000, a nearly 44% increase from $114,713.

The state treasurer. The board increased that official’s pay by nearly 53%. It will increase to $175,000 from $114,713.

State auditor and inspector. That post will earn $150,000, up from $114,713, a nearly 31% hike.

Insurance commissioner. The commissioner will earn $185,000, up from $126,713, a 46% hike.

Labor commissioner. Pay for that role will rise to $135,000 from $105,053, a nearly 29% increase.

A motion to increase all the salaries by only 5% across the board failed to advance.