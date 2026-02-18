© 2026 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Carla Hayden recommends books by Black authors from 2016 that resonate today

NPR | By Justine Kenin,
Elena BurnettJuana Summers
Published February 18, 2026 at 4:16 PM CST

We're continuing to celebrate Black History Month by looking back at 2016, a year that brought big moments in the culture.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Elena Burnett
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.