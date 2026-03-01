© 2026 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How war in Iran could impact global energy markets

NPR | By Julia Simon,
Emily KwongSadie BabitsPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published March 1, 2026 at 4:40 PM CST

The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, a major oil producer, threatens to impact oil and natural gas markets worldwide.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Julia Simon
Julia Simon is the Climate Solutions reporter on NPR's Climate Desk. She covers the ways governments, businesses, scientists and everyday people are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. She also works to hold corporations, and others, accountable for greenwashing.
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Sadie Babits
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]