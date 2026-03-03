Investigators still searching for answers after deadly Austin bar shooting

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

A third victim of the weekend's shooting in Austin, Texas, has died. Police killed the suspect, who authorities say also injured more than a dozen people. Andrew Weber from member station KUT reports.

ANDREW WEBER, BYLINE: Austin police identified the suspected shooter as Ndiaga Diagne, a 53-year-old man who lived in an Austin suburb. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed Monday Diagne was a naturalized citizen, originally from Senegal. He first entered the country on a tourist visa in 2000. And authorities say Diagne opened fire on a patio at a bar on Sixth Street, a popular nightlife district, early Sunday morning. On Monday, FBI special agent in charge Alex Doran called it an act of targeted violence. But he said investigators had not yet found an ultimate motivation.

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ALEX DORAN: It's always very difficult to determine what's in an individual's mind that leads them to commit this type of violence. So we will continue to, like I said, pore through the evidence, talk to witnesses, talk to friends, talk to associates that knew this person.

WEBER: Police said the suspect had been wearing a shirt featuring Iranian symbolism the morning of the shooting. Police Monday also identified the three dead in the shooting. Two of the victims were college students, 19-year-old Ryder Harrington from Texas Tech and 21-year-old Savitha Shan from the University of Texas at Austin. The third person was 30-year-old Jorge Pederson. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said first responders and police got to the scene within a minute of the first 911 call, possibly preventing more casualties.

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KIRK WATSON: We're all mourning together and grieving as a group. But we're seeing tremendous compassion and love coming out of the people of Austin.

WEBER: Sixth Street is packed with bars and venues, and they'll be more packed during the South by Southwest festival later this month. Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday ordered additional police presence in the area.

For NPR News, I'm Andrew Weber in Austin.

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