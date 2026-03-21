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What is the current situation on the battlefield in Iran?

NPR | By Scott Simon,
Greg Myre
Published March 21, 2026 at 6:43 AM CDT

The Pentagon is sending two Marine units to the Middle East despite President Trump's denials that he will call for ground troops to fight in Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.