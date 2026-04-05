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What to watch for in Monday's NCAA championship game

NPR | By Jason Fuller,
Rob SchmitzJeffrey Pierre
Published April 5, 2026 at 4:37 PM CDT

TNT Sports College Basketball journalist Adam Lefkoe talks about what's at stake in the NCAA Men's National Championship game on Monday night.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jason Fuller
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
Jeffrey Pierre
Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk, where helps the team manage workflows, coordinate member station coverage, social media and the NPR Ed newsletter. Before the Education Desk, he was a producer and director on Morning Edition and the Up First podcast.