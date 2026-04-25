The US pulls out of peace talks with Iran

Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
Jim Kane
Jim Kane is a Deputy Managing Editor overseeing weekends for NPR News. He guides the editorial and news coverage process to make sure NPR is covering the stories that need to be covered, in a way that's consistent with NPR's mission.
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.