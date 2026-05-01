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Stalemate with Iran puts Trump's second term to the test

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez,
Michel Martin
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:58 AM CDT

President Trump's stalemate in Iran spells trouble for the rest of his second term.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.