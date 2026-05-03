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Civil rights groups in the South respond to Supreme Court's blow to voting rights

NPR | By Debbie Elliott,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published May 3, 2026 at 7:07 AM CDT

We gauge reaction in the Deep South to the Supreme Court ruling that could upend Black representation in Congress.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.