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Fresh Air Weekend: Novelist Maggie O'Farrell; Historian Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor

NPR
Published June 6, 2026 at 11:16 AM CDT
Historian Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor has spent much of her career tracing the N-word. What she didn't tell her audiences was that her father, Richard Pryor, was the comedian who put the word at the center of American comedy in the 1970s.
Simon & Schuster
Historian Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor has spent much of her career tracing the N-word. What she didn't tell her audiences was that her father, Richard Pryor, was the comedian who put the word at the center of American comedy in the 1970s.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Hamnet novelist Maggie O'Farrell turns to her own family story in Land: O'Farrell's new novel is based on the story of her own great, great-grandfather, and tells the story of a father and son mapping 19th-century Ireland after the devastation of the Great Famine.

Mary Beard illuminates the ancient world — and our own — in Talking Classics: As a classics professor, Beard has spent her career pondering life in the ancient world. The central question of her latest book is: What on earth was it like to be there?

Richard Pryor's daughter, Elizabeth, is a scholar of the N-word: Historian Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor spent years researching the racial slur, but never revealed that her father was the legendary comic who used it profusely. Her new book is Something We Said.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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