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Country star Margo Price delves into America's protest songbook with "Days of Unrest"

NPR | By Debbie Elliott,
Kira WakeamChristopher Harland-DunawayMichael Levitt
Published July 25, 2026 at 4:04 PM CDT

NPR's Debbie Elliot speaks with country music star Margo Price, about her new record Days of Unrest.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
Kira Wakeam
Christopher Harland-Dunaway
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.