Downtown hosts 103rd Tulsa Veterans Day Parade

The 103rd Tulsa Veterans Day Parade was the marquee event as communities across northeastern Oklahoma honored their veterans.

The parade wound through downtown, with its more than 100 entries going from Third and Cincinnati to the recently renamed Veterans Park at Sixth and Peoria, though the flyover of World War II planes could be heard miles away.

The Tulsa Police Pipes and Drums were among more than 110 entries in the parade, a rebound from 84 last year.

The theme of the parade was "Never Forgotten," recognizing the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.