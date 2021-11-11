© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Downtown hosts 103rd Tulsa Veterans Day Parade

Public Radio Tulsa | By Matt Trotter
Published November 11, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST
The Tulsa Police Pipes and Drums march through the start of the 2021 Tulsa Veterans Day Parade clad in kilts.
The Tulsa Police Pipes and Drums march through the start of the 2021 Tulsa Veterans Day Parade.

The 103rd Tulsa Veterans Day Parade was the marquee event as communities across northeastern Oklahoma honored their veterans.

The parade wound through downtown, with its more than 100 entries going from Third and Cincinnati to the recently renamed Veterans Park at Sixth and Peoria, though the flyover of World War II planes could be heard miles away.

The Tulsa Police Pipes and Drums were among more than 110 entries in the parade, a rebound from 84 last year.

The theme of the parade was "Never Forgotten," recognizing the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Local & RegionalVeteransDowntown Tulsa
Matt Trotter
Matt Trotter joined KWGS as a reporter in 2013. Before coming to Public Radio Tulsa, he was the investigative producer at KJRH. His freelance work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times and on MSNBC and CNN.
See stories by Matt Trotter