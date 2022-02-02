OSBI finishes Epic Charter Schools Investigation

A state investigation into alleged embezzlement by the founders of Epic Charter

Schools has been completed, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of

Investigation.

The OSBI told the Tulsa World Tuesday that the years long investigation was recently given to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office for review. A spokesperson for Attorney General John O’Connor said declined comment, citing an ongoing investigation. State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd issued a scathing audit of the virtual school in 2020. The audit came after an affidavit by an OSBI investigator in 2019 alleged Epic founders, David Chaney and Ben Harris, split illegal profits of more than $10 million between 2013 and 2018.

Chaney and Harris have denied wrongdoing and no charges have been filed.

Epic has since revamped its board and severed ties with Epic Youth Services, a for-profit school management company owned by Chaney and Harris that ran the Epic school system.