© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Sleet Hits Tulsa International

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published February 23, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST
1 of 1  — 22250_278458034219_4508957_n.jpg
File photo of a jet landing at Tulsa International during winter conditions.
Tulsa International

50 flights were canceled Wednesday at the Tulsa International Airport while parts of Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas braced for an ice storm as wintry weather made its way into the Southern Plains.

The National Weather Service says more than half an inch of ice could accumulate in parts of the Ozarks through Friday morning. Meanwhile, heavy snow is expected in upstate New York and New England later this week with more than 8 inches possible through Saturday morning.

Airlines scrubbed more than 1,000 flights by Wednesday morning, with more than half of the cancellations at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport, where crews began treating runways.

Local & Regional
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press