Sleet Hits Tulsa International

50 flights were canceled Wednesday at the Tulsa International Airport while parts of Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas braced for an ice storm as wintry weather made its way into the Southern Plains.

The National Weather Service says more than half an inch of ice could accumulate in parts of the Ozarks through Friday morning. Meanwhile, heavy snow is expected in upstate New York and New England later this week with more than 8 inches possible through Saturday morning.

Airlines scrubbed more than 1,000 flights by Wednesday morning, with more than half of the cancellations at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport, where crews began treating runways.