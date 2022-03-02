New trial being constructed in southwest Tulsa park

A $190,000 donation is funding construction of 3.4 miles of trails at Bales Park, near 61st and South Union.

The trail system is within walking distance to the nearby Parkview Terrace apartments and is part of an effort to improve the quality of life in that area of the city.

“This area is a high-needs community that is geographically cut off from many amenities and services,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “This regional trail will provide an outlet for physical wellness and will also be the focus of many recreational activities for kids who live in this neighborhood.”

Bike Club Tulsa and the Tulsa Housing Authority plan to co-host future events like bike safety lessons and bike tune-up events.

The project will take approximately four months to complete. Bike Club Tulsa has selected Rogue Trails, a trail design, development, and sustainability group from Northwest Arkansas, to construct the new trail.

Details of the project include contour flow trails for beginner cyclists and a downhill bike-only section for intermediate levels.

“There is something for every skill level at the Bales Park Trails,” Anna America, Chief of Culture and Parks and Recreation Director said. “The multi-purpose trail will be ideal for hiking and biking and features some of the most scenic views of downtown Tulsa from the south.”