Cannabis College! TCC offers training to growers

The cannabis industry has exploded in Oklahoma, ranking ninth in the country for the number of jobs in the cannabis industry. The industry employs more than 16,000 Oklahomans, which is more cannabis workers than construction workers.

To help keep pace with the industry and the need for skilled employees, Tulsa Community College, in partnership with Green Flower, for specialized training.

Through TCC Continuing Education, individuals can complete three job specific certificate programs – Dispensary Associate, Cultivation Technician, and Manufacturing Agent. Each certificate is offered in an eight-week non-credit course for $750. The program is offered with an online, on-demand schedule. That means the individual can complete the coursework at a time that is convenient to them and at their own pace.

“With unprecedented growth in this industry, there is a need to develop a workforce with cannabis specific skills. TCC has joined forces with Green Flower to deliver this highly specialized content virtually,” says Pete Selden, vice president for Workforce Development at TCC. “Because these programs are available on demand, it means an individual has tremendous flexibility for when they do the coursework.”

TCC is the first and only college in Oklahoma to offer this type of training. The three certificates provide on-demand training created specifically for cannabis professionals.