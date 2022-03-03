© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

New citizens are welcomed to USA

Public Radio Tulsa
Published March 3, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST
Mayor Bynum stands in a chair for a selfie with new citizens
City of Tulsa

We have 98 new citizens today. A somber naturalization service was held in the Ballroom of the Cox Business Center in downtown Tulsa on Thursday. People from 37 different countries took part in the ceremony. It is the largest class since the City of Tulsa started partnering with the United States Citizenship and Naturalization Service to host the ceremony.

The Tulsa Fire Department presented the colors while OSU student Valeria Martinez played the Star Spanged Banner on her violin. After each nation was recognized, the oath of allegiance was administered by a USCIS staff member.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum welcomed the new citizens with a keynote address. After the ceremony, the League of Women Voters was there to help the 98 citizens register to vote.

