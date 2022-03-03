New citizens are welcomed to USA

We have 98 new citizens today. A somber naturalization service was held in the Ballroom of the Cox Business Center in downtown Tulsa on Thursday. People from 37 different countries took part in the ceremony. It is the largest class since the City of Tulsa started partnering with the United States Citizenship and Naturalization Service to host the ceremony.

The Tulsa Fire Department presented the colors while OSU student Valeria Martinez played the Star Spanged Banner on her violin. After each nation was recognized, the oath of allegiance was administered by a USCIS staff member.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum welcomed the new citizens with a keynote address. After the ceremony, the League of Women Voters was there to help the 98 citizens register to vote.