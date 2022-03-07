© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Tulsa County district judge named to state criminal appeals court

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published March 7, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST
MUSSEMAN HEADSHOT.jpg
Courtesy Gov. Kevin Stitt
/

Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed Tulsa County District Judge William Musseman Jr. to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.

“I have every confidence he will continue to diligently serve Oklahomans in this new role,” Stitt said in a statement Friday announcing the appointment.

“I am honored to have earned the support and confidence of the governor and look forward to serving the State of Oklahoma in this new judicial role,” Musseman said in the statement.

Musseman is a former assistant district attorney and a special district judge. He was named a Tulsa County district judge in 2011.

He replaces Judge Dana Kuehn, who was appointed by Stitt to the Oklahoma Supreme Court in July 2021.

Local & Regional
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press