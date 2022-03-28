© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Country music singer and Tulsa native Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published March 28, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A publicist for Jeff Carson says the country music singer has died in Tennessee. Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media said in a news release that Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin. A native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally. The news release says Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw and others. Carson recorded the hit singles “Not On Your Love” and “The Car,” which won an Academy of Country Music award for video of the year.

