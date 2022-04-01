© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Oklahoma trooper, wrong way interstate driver exchange shots

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published April 1, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and a man who had been driving the wrong way on Interstate 240 in south Oklahoma City exchanged gunfire before the man escaped early Friday, the OHP said.

Troopers were searching for Gabriel Yeatman, 35, who collided head-on with a trooper trying to stop him, according to Trooper Eric Foster.

The trooper suffered only minor injuries, Foster said.

Yeatman then turned the vehicle around and drove away before exiting the interstate and exchanging gunfire with another trooper. The trooper was not struck and Yeatman is not believed to have been struck by the gunfire, according to Foster.

Yeatman then stopped the vehicle, escaped on foot and is considered armed and dangerous, Foster said.

A female passenger in Yeatman’s vehicle was hospitalized in fair condition, but it wasn’t immediately clear if her injuries were the result of the collision or from the gunfire, Foster said.

