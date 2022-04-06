Red Flag fire warning for Tulsa Metro

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this

evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...IN Oklahoma, Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig,

Ottawa, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Muskogee, McIntosh, Sequoyah, Pittsburg, Haskell, and Latimer counties.

* WIND...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity around 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURE...High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather

conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures.