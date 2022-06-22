© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published June 22, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT
The prices at a gas station in Los Angeles earlier this month.

President Joe Biden is preparing to call on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months.

It's meant to ease financial pressures at the pump and as voters are concerned about gas prices and inflation in an election year.

Administration officials say Biden wants to suspend the 18.4 cents-a-gallon tax on gas and 24.4 cents-a-gallon on diesel fuel.
If the gas savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6% at the pump. Prices are averaging about $5 a gallon nationwide.

Lawmakers in both parties have been skeptical of the idea. The Democratic president also wants states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief.

