SCOTUS OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE: Special Coverage on KWGS 89.5 FM this morning until 11:00am
Local & Regional

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published June 24, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT
The Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.

Friday’s outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.

The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito.

Local & Regional
