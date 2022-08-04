© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Oklahoma court reinstates sentence in Castro-Huerta case

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published August 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT
Oklahoma_State_Capitol_Photo.jpg

An Oklahoma court has reinstated the conviction and sentence of a Tulsa man whose case led to a U.S. Supreme Court decision on tribal jurisdiction.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday reinstated the child-abuse conviction and 35-year prison sentence of Victor Castro-Huerta.

The court had vacated the 37-year-old Tulsa man's conviction and sentence after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the state lacked criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country in cases involving tribal citizens.

Castro-Huerta is not a Native American, but his victim was.

In a separate decision earlier this year, the nation's high court ruled the state can prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes on tribal land.

Tags

Local & Regional Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press