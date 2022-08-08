© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Republican Oklahoma lawmakers seek hearing in death row case

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published August 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT
The gurney in the the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla.
The gurney in the the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 60 Oklahoma lawmakers are urging the state attorney general to join their request for a new evidentiary hearing in the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip.

The group of 61 state legislators includes many Republicans who support the death penalty but question whether Glossip is guilty. They sent a letter last week to Attorney General John O'Connor, asking him to support their call for an evidentiary hearing.

The letter comes after an independent investigation by a Texas law firm raised questions about Glossip's guilt. Glossip has maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire beating death of Glossip's boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese.

