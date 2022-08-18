© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

FEMA declares new strategy to engage Native American tribes

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published August 18, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT
FEMA's request for cadaver pouches follows warnings at the White House of coronavirus death tolls surpassing 100,000.
Mandel Ngan
/
AFP via Getty Images
FEMA's request for cadaver pouches follows warnings at the White House of coronavirus death tolls surpassing 100,000.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has developed a new strategy to better engage with hundreds of Native American tribes facing climate change-related disasters.

The agency announced plans Thursday to include the 574 federally recognized tribal nations in discussions about possible future dangers from climate change.

FEMA has earmarked $50 million in grants for tribes pursuing ways to ease burdens related to extreme weather.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell says tribal communities across the country are facing increased threats as a direct result of climate change, from changing sea levels to more floods and wildfires.

