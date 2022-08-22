© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Sheriff's deputies shot, wounded in southwest Oklahoma City

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published August 22, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT
82897912_10157975580761683_7316603756559204352_n.jpg
A photo of an Oklahoma County deputy patrol unit provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office's Facebook on August 22, 2022.

Authorities say two Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputies have been shot and wounded while serving eviction papers at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Aaron Brilbeck says one deputy was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital, while the other was taken by ambulance after the shooting early Monday afternoon.

The two deputies were not identified, and there was no immediate update on their condition.

Brilbeck described the deputies' injuries as “serious."

Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk says a possible suspect in the shooting was taken into custody following a short vehicle chase that ended near the entrance of Tinker Air Force Base.

The suspect's name was not immediately released.

Tags

Local & Regional oklahoma county
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press