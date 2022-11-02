As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names

Election day is next week, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week.

Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names at those rallies. The first is with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.

Cruz is a national figure who made a name for himself running for the GOP nomination for president in 2016, eventually losing to Donald Trump. Youngkin is a rising star and political newcomer who won an upset race in Virginia last year by touting parental rights and school choice issues – much like Stitt.

Other outside Republicans are taking notice of the race. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed Stitt Monday, and the Republican Governors Association announced a "seven figure" advertising buy in Oklahoma earlier this month.

Polling has shown Stitt’s Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister has made the race surprisingly close.

The Republican-turned-Democrat hasn’t gotten many endorsements from outside Oklahoma — one exception being from the National Education Association — but she has gotten some support locally, including recent endorsements by the state’s five largest tribes and the Tulsa World.

