Local & Regional

Pope, Akanno rally Oregon State to 73-70 victory over Tulsa

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published November 8, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST
The University of Tulsa men's basketball team saw its 16-point halftime lead slip away as Oregon State came from behind to beat the Golden Hurricane 73-70 in the season opener at Gill Coliseum late Monday night.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope had 19 points, Dexter Akanno scored 18 and Oregon State overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Tulsa 73-70 in a season opener.

Two free throws by Bryant Selebangue gave Tulsa a 41-22 lead with 2:45 remaining in the first half. Anthony Pritchard closed out the scoring with a three-point play and the Golden Hurricane led 44-28 at intermission.

The Golden Hurricane stayed in front until Pope sank four straight free throws to knot the score at 59 with 5:31 remaining after Tulsa’s Sterling Gaston-Chapman was charged with a foul and a Class A Technical.

The lead went back and forth until Akanno sank two free throws and followed a Pope layup with one of his own, giving OSU a 70-64 lead with 2:28 left. The Beavers never trailed again.

