Today is election day in Oklahoma. Check here for Tulsa race results

The November 8th election will decide many local and state races. We’ll carry live coverage starting at 7 p.m.



Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. We’ll post results from the election board here for the Tulsa area.

Check your polling place

The state election board has some tips for voters. After the recent redistricting process, some Oklahomans may be voting in different districts than they’re used to, or at different polling places. To make sure you’re going to the proper place to vote, visit the OK Voter Portal online, or call your county election board. Voters can only cast a ballot at their assigned polling location. Sample ballots are also available at that OK Voter Portal website, if you want to see what you’re voting on beforehand.

What do I need to bring with me?

Oklahoma requires proof of identity to vote, so bring a valid photo ID from the state, federal, or tribal government, or your voter ID card. Otherwise, you’ll have to cast a provisional ballot that won’t be counted until after election day. Some acceptable forms of ID include:



Oklahoma driver's license

U.S. passport

tribal ID

U.S. military ID

Oklahoma Voter ID card

You are also allowed to bring any notes, guides or information you need to the polls for the races you're deciding on.

Do I have to fill out everything on my ballot?

No, you do not have to fill out everything on your ballot. Oklahoma also offers straight-party voting for the following political parties: Republican, Democrat and Libertarian.

