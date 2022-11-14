Tulsa metro gasoline prices decline

Average gasoline prices in Tulsa have fallen 14.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 321 stations in Tulsa. Prices in Tulsa are 32.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 18.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.34 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tulsa was priced at $2.97/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89/g, a difference of 92.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.83/g while the highest was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.28/g.

“After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states. The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I'm hopeful in the lead up to Thanksgiving we'll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we'll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record."