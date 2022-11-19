Oaklawn search phase wraps up

The excavation and exhumation portion of the City’s second search at Oaklawn Cemetery wraps up, as the search for victims of the 1921 Race Massacre continues.

Eight burials were exhumed of the 32 found. Each set of remains will be examined by forensic scientists. Viable DNA samples will be sent to Utah to be further examined by Intermountain Forensics. The remains will be kept above ground until DNA sets are obtained. Afterward, they will all be re-interred in early 2023.

During this excavation’s forensic analysis process so far, one of the eight burials was found with a gunshot wound to the head. This finding, coupled with last year’s finding of another gunshot victim, brings the total number of gunshot victims from Oaklawn Cemetery to two.

Though this excavation was another significant step in the search for potential victims from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, it has yet to be determined that burial findings are from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.