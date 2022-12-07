© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

3 killed when small plane crashes near Oklahoma City

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published December 7, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST
Screen Shot 2022-12-07 at 8.08.50 AM.png
KFOR
/
AP
In this image provided by KFOR-TV, a small plane lies on the ground, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, after crashing the night before near Clarence E. Page Airport in Yukon, Okla., killing all three people aboard. (Courtesy of KFOR-TV via AP)

YUKON, Okla. (AP) — A small plane crashed near Oklahoma City, killing all three people who were on board, authorities said Tuesday.

The Beechcraft Bonanza F33A crashed at around 9:20 p.m. Monday near Clarence E. Page Airport in Yukon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. The plane crashed about four minutes after taking off from the airport, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

The pilot, 53-year-old Christopher Lamb, of Perry, and passengers, 76-year-old David Lamb, of Yukon, and 28-year-old Gage Prough, of Stillwater, were declared dead at the scene.

Oklahoma City firefighters found the aircraft and surrounding grass ablaze when they arrived at the scene.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Keith Holloway said investigators were on the scene Tuesday gathering evidence as part of the effort to determine the cause of the crash.

A preliminary report on the crash may be available in about 10 days while determining the cause of the crash could take up to two years, Holloway said.

Local & Regional
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press