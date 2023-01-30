Tulsa firefighters hurt in collision while working wreck

Two Tulsa firefighters were reportedly hurt after a driver crashed into a car they were responding to Sunday night.

In a social media post, the firefighters responded to a single-car crash near the 1100 block of Highway 75 around 9 p.m. Sunday. As they worked on the wreck, the driver of the second car lost control and crashed.

The fire department said the firefighters were taken to the hospital and were “banged up” but OK. The driver of the car that was hit narrowly escaped, the post reads.

The Fire Department asks drivers to slow down as the roads get slick. The National Weather Service reports sleet is possible throughout Monday in Tulsa.