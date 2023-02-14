Bonds on the ballot for three area school districts today
Union, Jenks and Skiatook districts have put bonds before their voters.
Today, residents in Union, Jenks and Skiatook public school districts will have the opportunity to vote for bonds that will bring millions of dollars of improvements.
At more than $152 million over five years, Union’s bond is by far the largest. Superintendent Kirk Hartzler said the bond will “significantly improve” the district’s sixth and seventh grade center, according to a statement from the district.
Skiatook’s bonds totaling more than $14 million would pay for a storm shelter and gym, technology upgrades, a turf replacement at the football stadium, and student transportation services. Jenks’ bond issues totaling more than $17 million will fund similar improvements to the district.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.