Tulsa area school board, city council race results

As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, here are the election results for Tulsa and Bixby public schools, and for Broken Arrow and Bixby city councils:

Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education District 1 (90.91% reporting)

Stacey Woolley: 67.99%

Jared Buswell: 32.01%

Bixby Public Schools Board of Education District 4 (92% reporting)

Julie Bentley: 31.94%

Matt Dotson: 68.06%

Bixby City Council Ward 3 (85.71% reporting)

Monica Rios: 30.66%

Ken Hirshey: 69.34%

Broken Arrow City Council Ward 3 (100% reporting)

Mike Lester: 37.05%

Christi Gillespie: 62.95%

Broken Arrow City Council Ward 4 (100% reporting)

Scott Eudey: 44.80%

Joe Franco: 55.20%

Broken Arrow City Council At Large Position (100% reporting)

Sonjia J. Potter: 5.70%

George Ghesquire: 13.40%

William Vaughn: 36%

Johnnie D. Parks: 44.90%