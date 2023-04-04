Tulsa area school board, city council race results
As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, here are the election results for Tulsa and Bixby public schools, and for Broken Arrow and Bixby city councils:
Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education District 1 (90.91% reporting)
Stacey Woolley: 67.99%
Jared Buswell: 32.01%
Bixby Public Schools Board of Education District 4 (92% reporting)
Julie Bentley: 31.94%
Matt Dotson: 68.06%
Bixby City Council Ward 3 (85.71% reporting)
Monica Rios: 30.66%
Ken Hirshey: 69.34%
Broken Arrow City Council Ward 3 (100% reporting)
Mike Lester: 37.05%
Christi Gillespie: 62.95%
Broken Arrow City Council Ward 4 (100% reporting)
Scott Eudey: 44.80%
Joe Franco: 55.20%
Broken Arrow City Council At Large Position (100% reporting)
Sonjia J. Potter: 5.70%
George Ghesquire: 13.40%
William Vaughn: 36%
Johnnie D. Parks: 44.90%